Safer Internet Day 2024
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We're always working towards building a future where the internet is totally safe to use. Today is Safer Internet Day, so we thought it would be a good to time to discuss measures one can take to stay safe on the internet.
Since the day's focus is on helping kids and teens stay safe, let's collect suggestions with the youth, who are still getting to know the wonders and dangers of the internet, in mind.
So, what tip would you like to share with the next generation of netizens to keep themselves safe online?
-
It’s easy:
- Keep away from social media
- Never put any kind of information about yourself on the web.
-
Great initiative as always!
- Stay off social media, it's bad for your privacy and mental health
- Use a browser from a company that cares about your privacy
- Use protection (Ad & Tracker Blocker)
- Read EFF's guide to Surveillance Self-Defense
- Protect your rights! Get involved!
- Use sunscreen
-
stardepp Translator
Use secure passwords with at least 16 characters, see also here:
-
joeduffus Ambassador
Not Vivaldi specific, but use a paid VPN and get a password manager.
-
Use common sense, apart of good protections in the browser and OS, avoid mainstream services from big companies, read PP and TOS of an app or service before creating an account or using it, be discreet with your personal data, check the sites you use.
-
Develop good internet usage habits and exercise discernment of internet information.
-
@lml, here a nice site to learn the basics
https://neal.fun/dark-patterns/
-
@Catweazle Very useful , thanks!