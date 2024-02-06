No slider, volume in a picture in a picture in a picture
I don't know from which version the volume control feature was introduced. But on my favorite old windows 7 there is no volume control. Is there any way to prescribe to make this function appear? Or do I have to wait for the old browser to update?
DoctorG
@ArtaKey I see such slider and volume in 6.5.3206.59 Windows 11.
@DoctorG This slider, did it appear in this version?
Pesala
@ArtaKey You will have to update Windows 7 before you can update Vivaldi to recent versions.
@Pesala Well, it's understandable, but is there any way around it? I have windows 10 but mostly use it on 7)
DoctorG
@ArtaKey You can install Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59 on Windows 10, then the slider/audio is the new way you wanted.
@DoctorG I know it will work that way. I just wish I could use it on earlier versions with windows 7 support.
DoctorG
@ArtaKey said in No slider, volume in a picture in a picture in a picture:
I just wish I could use it on earlier versions with windows 7
Vivaldi can not be patched for such outdated OS.
@DoctorG Got it, thanks for the help!