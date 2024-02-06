I switched over to Vivaldi and really like this Browser.

What I heavily dislike (as Web-Developer) is that the "Inspect" Context-Menu needs at least two clicks, to open the DEV-Console on the selected Content.

That is a huge waste of time for me over a Workday... and currently a reason why I still go with BRAVE instead of Vivaldi.

Please bring the Inspect Element Item on the very first level in the Context-Menu:



Or if you want to keep the context-menu as lean as possible, make it an option for Webdevelopers only (e.g. in Settings ..somthing like "show Inspect Element on 1st Level in Context-Menu).

BTW: I've also found a BUG. The Shortcut are shown as "CTRL + SHIFT + I", but if I press this, it open the DEV-CONSOLE, but not as "inspect element (where the mouse hover) but in the Application-TAB of the DEV-Console!

In my oppinion it should work like this:

If you press the Shortcut, and: