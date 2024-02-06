Inspection Context - bad UX
I switched over to Vivaldi and really like this Browser.
What I heavily dislike (as Web-Developer) is that the "Inspect" Context-Menu needs at least two clicks, to open the DEV-Console on the selected Content.
That is a huge waste of time for me over a Workday... and currently a reason why I still go with BRAVE instead of Vivaldi.
Please bring the Inspect Element Item on the very first level in the Context-Menu:
Or if you want to keep the context-menu as lean as possible, make it an option for Webdevelopers only (e.g. in Settings ..somthing like "show Inspect Element on 1st Level in Context-Menu).
BTW: I've also found a BUG. The Shortcut are shown as "CTRL + SHIFT + I", but if I press this, it open the DEV-CONSOLE, but not as "inspect element (where the mouse hover) but in the Application-TAB of the DEV-Console!
In my oppinion it should work like this:
If you press the Shortcut, and:
- Nothing is marked... then take the element where the mousepointer is over to inspect
- something is marked... then take the marked element to inspect.
DoctorG Ambassador
@prillian You can edit the context menu entry Einstellungen → Darstellung → Seite and deselect Als Unterordner anzeigen
The Ctrl+Shift+I is broken in Vivaldi, a known unfixed bug.
@DoctorG cool, thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
@prillian Gern geschehen.
If you plan to use vivaldi as a web developer, you're in for different bad surprises. In short, stick on using Chrome. There are several annoyances never fixed in Vivaldi's dev tools that have been reported since years in the forum, and it's not going to be fixed anytime soon at this point.
@iAN-CooG which issues with dev-tools are you mean?
Currently I do use brave for some years and it work quite well, even if it's also chromium based.
Only notable difference in handling for dev-tools seems to be on Firefox as it use the Gecko-Engine.