Synchronise web panel items
dandeancook
Vivaldi syncs almost everything including settings, extensions, notes, etc.
However, it currently doesn't sync web panel items.
Should it sync web panel items too? they're kinda extensions but in web pages, webapps to use.
Pesala Ambassador
@dandeancook Please vote for the existing request: Sync Web Panels.
mib2berlin
@dandeancook
Hi, we have a request for sync panels from 2018!
It is tagged as NICE TO HAVE from the Vivaldi team, it is also PIPELINE and IN PROGRESS.
Pipeline is meant as on the todo list and in progress it is actively work on the feature fro the team.
You can vote for it with the like button.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24459/sync-web-panels
You can search for existing requests in a user database page:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
