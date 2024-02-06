Hello all,

I have finally got around to updating Vivaldi to the latest snapshot today.

Upon updating I noticed the tab and address bar fonts were completely different.

The new font is much harder to read for my eyes and I cannot make the new versions of Vivaldi look like it used to.

I did some investigating and narrowed it down to 3054.3 as the version that made the change to the font.

Interestingly enough someone commented in the comments on the blog page, however no one replied.

3054.3 blog page: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/catch-up-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3054-3

3035.50 blog page: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/6-1-rc-2/

Downgrading to 3035.50 fixes the issue for me and is much more usable due to not having the font issue.

This is what it looks like on 3035.50:



And this is what it looks like on 3054.3:



No settings were changed between the versions. Also no mention of it in the changelog.

Running both versions with "--disable-vivaldi" shows no differences in the font on Chromium.

This is definitely a change in the Vivaldi UI.

Is there anything I can do here?

I would really like to not be stuck on the old version but so far anything I have tried to fix it hasn't worked. I am quite sensitive to these kind of changes and have been getting a lot of eye strain as soon as I had upgraded to this version.

I figure if I can fix it on 3054.3, the same fix will work on the most recent version.