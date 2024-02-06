How to make the tab heading and address bar font look like 3035.50 on 3054.3?
-
Hello all,
I have finally got around to updating Vivaldi to the latest snapshot today.
Upon updating I noticed the tab and address bar fonts were completely different.
The new font is much harder to read for my eyes and I cannot make the new versions of Vivaldi look like it used to.
I did some investigating and narrowed it down to 3054.3 as the version that made the change to the font.
Interestingly enough someone commented in the comments on the blog page, however no one replied.
3054.3 blog page: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/catch-up-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3054-3
3035.50 blog page: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/6-1-rc-2/
Downgrading to 3035.50 fixes the issue for me and is much more usable due to not having the font issue.
This is what it looks like on 3035.50:
And this is what it looks like on 3054.3:
No settings were changed between the versions. Also no mention of it in the changelog.
Running both versions with "--disable-vivaldi" shows no differences in the font on Chromium.
This is definitely a change in the Vivaldi UI.
Is there anything I can do here?
I would really like to not be stuck on the old version but so far anything I have tried to fix it hasn't worked. I am quite sensitive to these kind of changes and have been getting a lot of eye strain as soon as I had upgraded to this version.
I figure if I can fix it on 3054.3, the same fix will work on the most recent version.
-
mib2berlin
@Verequies
Hi, the only difference I can see is the UI zoom, this include the font.
Check if the settings is changed: Settings > Appearance > UI Zoom, this can happen with the update.
By the way, downgrade Vivaldi is not recommended.
There are often huge changes in the folder and file system and a jump of the Chromium version.
This result is a broken profile and can cause strange errors like this, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Thanks, I'll try playing with the UI zoom, but I am pretty sure this is a font change. Can look at the I in the Gmail Inbox tab for instance. There are other subtle differences.
No stranger to downgrading Vivaldi due to bugs in newer versions.
Have been running snapshot since the early 1.x days.
Chrome version, at least comparing those snapshots are both 114. 3035.50 is 114.0.5735.118 and 3054.3 updates it to 114.0.5735.137.
EDIT: Can confirm UI zoom does not fix this at all. Makes the font bigger for sure, but other parts of UI is definitely larger than what I am used to - reverting back to default.
-
mib2berlin
@Verequies
May I ask which snapshot you use?
We are at Chromium 120 with the last 6.6 snapshot.
-
You don't like the new (or old) font of Vivaldi UI, change it with this code:
/* UI FONT */ #browser.win:lang(en), #browser.win + div:lang(en), #browser.win + div + div:lang(en), #browser.win button:lang(en), #browser.win input:lang(en), #browser.win select:lang(en), #browser.win textarea:lang(en) {font-family: Lato !important;}
-
As mentioned I am currently on snapshot 6.1 RC2 3035.50. Anything newer has the font issue.
Snapshot 6.2 3054.3 is where the change happened.
-
How do you get the custom CSS to work?
I figured out how to enable it, however the UI looks the same.
That being said, I am not sure how the original UI settings looked either.
-
@Verequies Said:
I am not sure how the original UI settings looked either.
Forget it, it doesn't matter at all. That's the magic of Vivaldi, you define the UI you want.
How do you get the custom CSS to work?
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80446/about-vivaldi-s-most-profound-philosophy/14
-
I get that Vivaldi is so great being customizable - which is originally why I started using it all those years ago. But I can't forget it, I am used to that specific font and have been using it for the last 7 years and had not seen a difference till now. So yes, I would like it to look pretty much exactly like it did. I cannot afford to get eyestrain at the moment and would like to update my browser.
I have followed all those steps (which is what I originally followed anyway), but have not seen a change. I copied your font settings into a file called fonts.css which is in a folder named VivaldiCSS - to which I pointed Vivaldi to that folder.
-
I have done some further investigation and dug into Vivaldis common.css. Compared the differences between 3035.50 and 3054.3.
Turns out there was quite a few changes to the fonts. As a Linux user I am interested in that particular change.
Font selection in 3035.50:
#browser.linux textarea { font-family: Ubuntu, system-ui, sans-serif; }
Font selection in 3054.3:
#browser.linux textarea { font-family: Cantarell, 'Noto Sans', Helvetica, system-ui, sans-serif; }
Editing the common.css of the latest Vivaldi, reverting the font selection to the old fonts and restarting fixes my issue pretty much instantly.
Vivaldi should give us an option to select the UI font within the main settings page. It would solve a lot of headaches for people who are sensitive to these changes.
@barbudo2005 Apologies, I also realised that the reason your CSS didn't work was because it was for Windows. I assumed #browser.win was the general window. Only found out when digging into the common.css.
-
mib2berlin
@Verequies
Hi, I am glad you could "fix" this for you, the file gets overwrite at every update, I guess you know this already.
We have an old feature request, you can vote for it if you like.
It is tagged as NICE TO HAVE but we need IN PROGRESS.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24139/choose-fonts-for-gui
Cheers, mib
-
Don't edit common.css. Change it in custom.css:
#browser.linux textarea { font-family: Ubuntu, system-ui, sans-serif !important; }
-
barbudo2005
@Verequies Said:
Vivaldi should give us an option to select the UI font within the main settings page. It would solve a lot of headaches for people who are sensitive to these changes.
My custom.css file has 3570 lines.
Do you think Vivaldi should give me an option in settings to change all of my CSS mods?
And what happens with the custom.css files of all the other users?
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80446/about-vivaldi-s-most-profound-philosophy
-
Going to be honest here.
Yes, there are a lot of options you can configure in the UI.
No, Vivaldi should not account for every possible situation. It is not going to be doable on a scale everyone will like.
But speaking from my experience as a full stack systems engineer. If the developer has changed a setting that is immediately noticeable by the user and impacts them in a negative experience, has not mentioned the change, and has not provided a workaround that is easy enough for the user to understand and use. That is a major issue.
Vivaldi has provided options for the user to modify the fonts of a page, but has not and at this time will not add an option to modify the UI font. They can just change it at their will, expecting all users to put up with it.
Not every user will understand CSS, or even how to enable it, or want to enable it just to change their font. And that is the problem. It is suddenly not their browser anymore. They cannot change it back, and better yet, there was no public information to know what the previous font choices were even if they did want to go down the rabbit hole of learning and implementing custom CSS.
A lot of people would leave for that. It is not a good position to be in for both the developers and user. Especially because it goes against a core concept of Vivaldi - its customisability. Changing the UI font is a simple option that Vivaldi could implement very quickly - I have no doubt of this.
Given I had eyestrain immediately after updating the browser, and then had to proceed to figuring it out for 3 -4 hours, I honestly felt like not using Vivaldi because of this. Those were my initial thoughts, and I bet those are the initial thoughts of many users for these kind of critical changes. I stuck with it because I understand it enough to figure it out and fix the issue myself.
The majority of users won't even read these forums in order to figure out the issue or try and solve it. Most people aren't like that. We are a different crowd. Vivaldi and other developers need to keep that in mind.