I just received an email with the following subject "Email account unusual sign-in activity" from what at first sight appears to be "Mail Administrator"

Hovering over the from email field gives the email address "[email protected]" which may or may not be the actual email address the email is sent from but it is certainly not the email address of the Vivaldi administrators.

It goes on to say "Your email will be suspended.

We detected something unusual about a recent sign-in to the email account <youraccount>@vivaldi.net"

It then shows IP address and OS/Browser and region of the world where the alleged attempt to compromise your account allegedly took place.

Clicking on the link in the email takes you into a login page where your password will be harvested. There may be other things that happen on this page but so far I have not noticed anything untoward.

The email is in my Spam box now. Headers available if they are of any use to the Vivialdi webmail team.