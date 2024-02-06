Solved Tab group Number of tabs
Previously, I was shown how many tabs were in the tab group.
But I have reinstalled Vivaldi and now this number is no longer displayed, see the arrow in the screenshot.
How can I reactivate this display?
@luetage I was able to restore it
The tab group must not be compact. So remove the check mark:
Can’t reproduce. 2‐Level and Accordion tab stacks show the count, whereas Compact stacking does not. Should work. If it doesn’t, provide reproduction steps from a clean profile. Notice that reinstalling Vivaldi doesn’t change anything in your profile and Vivaldi is being reinstalled on every update anyway. So not sure what you did what brought upon the change. You will have to dig deeper.
