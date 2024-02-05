Google Maps not working in vivaldi?
-
Hi all, I always see this in my vivaldi browser when I open google maps:
It doesn't seem to be an account issue because I've signed out and restarted the application multiple times. Any ideas?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
mib2berlin
@6lacktree
Hi, this is maybe a GPU/driver/Vivaldi issue.
Try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages, to test this.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@6lacktree Works nice in Debian 12 KDE with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59.
Please open
vivaldi://gpuand copy content of section Graphics Feature Status here.