Restored my session, but not my workspaces?
I restarted my M1 MacBook Air, and when I reopened Vivaldi (6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (arm64)), all the tabs were gone from my workspaces. I used Session Buddy to restore my session (the latest one in Vivaldi was over 6 months old; I need something automated because I will forget to save sessions), but the tabs didn't go back to their specific workspaces.
Is there a way to restore the session WITH my Workspaces intact?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Check here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workpaces-after-upgrade
Also check at Session Panel to enable Automatic Session Backup.
Also,
