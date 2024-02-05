There's a way to hide the Vivaldi AdBlocker from the address bar?
This in specific?
@ovisum Indeed there is. I hide all the useless buttons that I have no need for.
/* Hide AddressField stuff */ .UrlBar-AddressField .permission-popup.is-blocking, .UrlBar-AddressField .UrlBar-UrlObfuscationWarning, .UrlBar-AddressField .ContentBlocker-Control, .UrlBar-AddressField .ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"] { display: none; }
This would be
.ContentBlocker-Control.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in There's a way to hide the Vivaldi AdBlocker from the address bar?:
.ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Translate"]
Hint for non-english users: title of button is language dependant!
German is:
.ToolbarButton-Button[title^="Seite übersetzen"]
@DoctorG Hihi, well they have to figure that out themselves - just learn to inspect UI
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck You nasty ducky
@DoctorG Well, Vivaldi could start using proper class names instead of some random framework-generated string, that would help a lot
<div class="button-toolbar 54a5253f-8c45-4cdf-8bc8-ca87837b94fb"> <button title="Translate Page" type="button" class="ToolbarButton-Button"> <span class="button-icon">...</span> </button> </div>
Maybe I should report this as a bug?
VB-103806
You guys answers are veeeery fast, honestly I'm impressed! Thank you all!
Actually inspecting Vivaldi address bar give me an idea, it's possible to auto-hide the forward and backward arrows? someone already tried it?
@ovisum You don't need custom CSS to hide the back/forward buttons, just right-click and customize.
If you want them to auto-hide if disabled then that's also possible I guess, but wouldn't recommend it, would just look bad (IMO).