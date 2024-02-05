@minimos11 Hi,

So basically I don't want my topics appearing on search results.

If you mean by search engines like Google, Bing etc then this forum is indexed and there's no way to remove once they have been indexed. Unless you want to contact Google directly.

Or is there a way to delete my topics and posts?

Just flag your topics for deletion and moderators/admins will delete them for you. Don't just delete your own posts, it makes a mess.

Also maybe a feature idea allowing people to delete forum accounts from there vivaldi accounts.

If you don't need the forum just don't post, easy solution.