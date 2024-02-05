how do I private a topic and or private my account?
So basically I don't want my topics appearing on search results.
Or is there a way to delete my topics and posts?
Also maybe a feature idea allowing people to delete forum accounts from there vivaldi accounts.
@minimos11 Hi,
If you mean by search engines like Google, Bing etc then this forum is indexed and there's no way to remove once they have been indexed. Unless you want to contact Google directly.
Just flag your topics for deletion and moderators/admins will delete them for you. Don't just delete your own posts, it makes a mess.
If you don't need the forum just don't post, easy solution.
@Pathduck, Ok thanks.
And how do I mark it?
@minimos11 Button:
Same you just used for editing your post
@Pathduck I must have mist it.
Also about search engines they will remove pages if its a 404 not found or if the page looks like a other pages.
Like when your get redirected to the home page because the topic has been removed.
The search engine will then mark it as duplicate not set as canonical and not display it in search results.
