Is syncing an accumulating browser history a recommended reputation increasing strat?
-
I would like to become more reputable. Will simply using the browser a lot as a real user and syncing the browser history be enough to unlock email capability?
-
I shouldn't think so. Webmail is targeted at this time toward active community members. Certainly using sync helps, but it's not enough on its own. Of course the inbuilt email client is part of the browser and requires no qualifications. But to use that, you have to provide your own email address(es).
-
When I wanted to ensure that I got webmail I blogged here, participated in the forum, signed up for, posted and interacted in Vivaldi's mastodon instance, synced the browser, everything that's listed as a qualifying activity except for designing and sharing themes. That worked out for me in a timely fashion.
-
Thanks everyone! This is great context and information to get started out. I appreciate the replies.