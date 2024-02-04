I have hide status bar enabled in the settings and draw edge to edge enabled in Chrome flags. here is the behaviour I expect to see with these features enabled

it only seems to work for a few sites. however, for almost all sites it looks like this instead

where the status bar and navigation bar still takes up space on the screen

also, in the first case (in the first screenshot, where it appears to be working as intended), the navigation bar still reappears on common actions like switching tabs, and I have to put the app into the background to make it disappear

this takes up so much space on the screen, please make this just work