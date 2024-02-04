Hide status bar and navigation bar both not working
-
I have hide status bar enabled in the settings and draw edge to edge enabled in Chrome flags. here is the behaviour I expect to see with these features enabled
it only seems to work for a few sites. however, for almost all sites it looks like this instead
where the status bar and navigation bar still takes up space on the screen
also, in the first case (in the first screenshot, where it appears to be working as intended), the navigation bar still reappears on common actions like switching tabs, and I have to put the app into the background to make it disappear
this takes up so much space on the screen, please make this just work
-
-
Please fix the status bar then.
Vivaldi Version: Vivaldi Snapshot 6.6.3252.3
Since when happens always
Android 14; Pixel Fold Build/AP11.231215.009
-
Happens the same without Flags?
-
With the flags off and hide status bar on, every site looks like the second ss. Unusable
-
mib2berlin
@nzliu
Hi, we can fix anything, this is a user forum.
You can post here to verify if therer is an issue for all user or only for you, which happen very often.
I cant even understand what do you want to show us here.
All flags default, status bar disabled:
-
Huh? where can I report this as a bug so devs can see it then.
I don't see what the confusion is. look at my second ss. I want to hide the status bar instead of having a huge portion of my screen taken up by a black bar at the top of my screen
-
mib2berlin
@nzliu
Ah, I have the dark forum design enabled and could not see it.
I don't have this bar with Vivaldi 6.5.3217.82 Stable, specs in my signature.
You can report this to the bug tracker.
I am a Vivaldi tester and cant confirm this but maybe other testers or developers can.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Do you have "show scrollbars while scrolling" enabled?
If so,
Try disabling it.
-
@Zalex108 I see two settings, "Show scrollbars" and "show toolbars while scrolling" I don't have either of those enabled
-
@nzliu said in Hide status bar and navigation bar both not working:
@Zalex108 I see two settings, "Show scrollbars" and "show toolbars while scrolling" I don't have either of those enabled
Ok,
[...while scroll] causes bar not hiding, but your's is different.
Fill a Bug Report then, some things are Device/OS dependent.
-
Yes, ive filed a bug report. you can recreate this on any stock pixel probably.