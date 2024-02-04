Switch to Vivaldi on Linux
Hi everyone, I'm an Ubuntu user and currently use Chrome. I was thinking of switching to Vivaldi, which I already have on my Windwos PC. Have you noticed any improvements in performance compared to other browsers?
mib2berlin
@Chilvalric
Hi and no, Vivaldi is as fast as any other Chromium browser on my systems but it is much faster on Linux than on Windows.
Except of starting Vivaldi is should be as fast as Chrome, if not something is wrong.
Cheers, mib
Thanks so much for the reply, then I'll start transferring the favorites and everything I need.
Chrome has become a resource-sucking machine even on Linux.
@Chilvalric Works a treat on ArchLinux for me - and my ArchLinux is on a pretty old low-resource machine. I mean, 15 years old, dual core 2GHx processor, 4GB DDR2 RAM, that kind of old/low-resource.
mib2berlin
@Chilvalric
Hi again, I would use the Vivaldi sync feature for this.
The sync data is encryped, only you can read and use it.
I would die without using Vivaldi sync on different devices and dual boot systems
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yes, certainly. I bring to Vivaldi a few bookmarks with me from Chrome. Unfortunately I made the mistake of buying a Chromebook and Chrome had become necessary for me in the past months.
@falconeer Chrome (but also Firefox) is becoming really heavy, especially playing multimedia content.
Thanks everyone for the replies!