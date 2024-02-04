Workplace Rules fail
-
Within the past week my Workplace rules have begun failing. I have about eight of these defined in Settings | Tabs to open tabs in a specified Workplace.
They used to work fine; as advertised. Now some still do, but others are ignored and a new Tab just opens in whatever Workspace is active, instead of where my rule specifies.
Wondering if others have this issue.
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Have you recreate at least one of them to check?
New extensions
CSS / JS Mods
?
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps