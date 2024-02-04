Sidepanel too small
I'm new to Vivaldi and I'm posting my issues here and there. Generally it's great but I stumble upon some things every now and then.
I'd like to know, e.g., why it isn't possible to draw the window of the sidepanel further than it can be done at the moment.
Sure, with Edge or Opera you can draw nearly as far as the whole window itself, so leaving room for WhatsApp or Spotify e.g. without pressing it too much.
I don't think that this cannot be changed easily. So, does anybody know why it isn't be done then?
Pesala Ambassador
mib2berlin
@TheCelticCross
Hi,
there is a feature request for thisbut I think 2/3 of the screen should be enough, isn't it?
Test to right click on the Home icon and enable Zoom Control, then you can make the panel content smaller.
Hm, I cant find the request at moment but I am sure there is one.
Cheers, mib
Thank you, I see there are workarounds, but I'm still wondering why it needs a feature request. It should be self evident, that there's a need for it.
@mib2berlin You haven't used Opera or Edge for their sidepanels, then you should almost certainly know that displaying WhatsApp, Google Calendar or even Spotify is much more handy, if you even get more width than 2/3. I only asked myself why customization is so limited in this area, whereas others deliver it.
It's possible to use the sidepanel now, but it's subpar to Opera or Edge in this respect, unfortunately.
mib2berlin
@TheCelticCross
Hm, if you check the request it gets 44 user votes since 2018 and it is not even tagged as "Nice to have" from the Vivaldi team.
I use Opera and Edge but not the Google Calendar and Spotify.
Anyway, as long as workarounds exist and not many user interessted in a feature it will not be implemented, I fear.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you for your help. Ok, I get it. I'll use it the way it is. And see how it works. It's not a major issue, though.
Anyway I don't think that it's much of an effort to change it. Probably only one parameter to be set. For me the sidepanels are a feature, not how far they can opened. That's no feature, it's about user convenience and implementing a feature correctly and not half baked. So I repeat myself: That's not something that should be requested, it should be done by themselves. It is possible in Opera and Edge, although they don't advertise themselves as customizable.
But as long as other things work in this browser without workarounds, I'll stick with it.
mib2berlin
@TheCelticCross
Everything has actually been said, but...
Vivaldi is full of workarounds and customization and many user love it for this.
Just one example what user can do in Vivaldi:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94793/chrome-tab-style-v2-0-4
Hava a nice day, mib
I think, there's a complete difference between workarounds and customization, really. You need workarounds for things that don't work as expected. I sincerely hope, that that's not a signature of Vivaldi though. I mean, I need a browser that works and doesn't need many workarounds. Isn't a browser expected to show the web and not being an end in itself?
I realize there are many many customization options in Vivaldi, but I hope they got the basics right. I'm not willing to tinker around, but I'm expecting a browser to work. I'll see.