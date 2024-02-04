allows the computer to go to sleep - Video Stream
-
Good morning,
I have a little problem with Linux Mint 21.3.
Situation: Video-audio player on (youtube) / Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)
When I lock my computer, the sound no longer works.
I tried with Firefox, the audio stream continues to work.
I checked in the vivaldi settings, but I cannot find the option which allows the computer to go to sleep and to follow the playback of a video - audio stream..
Do you have an idea..??
-
@tux58
I cant reproduce this but I am on a different distro, specs in my signature.
Firefox is completely different, try with a Chromium browser, at best Chromium itself.
Cheers, mib
-
Hello,
I would like to stay on a vivaldi browser.
I have already carried out tests.
I don't have opensuse on my laptop, I work with a graphical version of xfce.
I was wondering if the vivaldi application did not take control of the system for hibernation management by muting the sound.
-
@tux58 said in allows the computer to go to sleep - Video Stream:
I have already carried out tests.
You don't mention if other Chromium browser work.
-
No, actually, i've still have firefox and vivaldi on the same system.
I just use this librairie "chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra" in order to fix some error on different website to replay video.
-
Perhaps, it 's coming from this librairie...??
-
I noticed,
I have 2 Jbl brand devices (bluetooth)
One for the earphone (jbl vibe beam)
The other for a subwoofer (jbl go3)
I carried out tests.
For the headphones, I do not have any interruption in operation when I lock my session.
But for the subwoofer, the sound is cut when I lock my session.
I can't figure out where the problem is coming from.
-
@tux58
Hi, I cant test this, Vivaldi is shipped with it's own ffmpeg lib.
I am not sure but I remember some issues with two Bluetooth devices.
Cheers, mib