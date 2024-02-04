Open Mail Side Panel on the Mail Quick Command Action
Please make the Mail Quick Command Command Chain Action:
Open the side panel if it is not already open.
I can see no reason why someone would want to go to mail and not have the side panel open.
By Opening the Side Panel I mean:
- open the side panel (in the window where the Mail Client lives. This part is crucial. i.e not the current window, unless the current window IS where the Mail Client exists)
- change to the mail part of the side panel. So that we can see the mail folders.
type "mail panel" in the quick commands.
Also, make sure you have your settings set up like this:
that doesn't work because I have those green highlights set already. And I did try to add main panel to quick commands earlier as I already have a quick command to show mail, so it was an easy addition. However... that didn't work. I'm not sure you actually understand the problem.
Mail Panel action in quick command does nothing.
Remember to test with 2 browser windows open and use the browser window which does not have the mail client.
Pesala Ambassador
@dalinar If focus is in a non-mail window, click on Go to Mail in the dialog that appears when selecting Mail in Quick Commands.
edwardp Ambassador
CTRL-SHIFT-M will toggle the Mail panel. It is listed in Tools -> Quick Commands, search for: Mail
Pesala Ambassador
@edwardp Whatever shortcut is assigned to View Mail Panel will only work in the window containing the mail client.
edwardp Ambassador
@Pesala That is correct.
The Mail panel is only available in the first regular window opened, not in any secondary regular or any private windows.
@WildEnte that auto-show/hide of the mail panel has been broken for me for quite w while now (weeks?), which is quite annoying. Well, the auto-hide works, but not the auto-show.
I'm using the snapshot where it works fine. Not sure when the next stable release is coming so... Not much I can recommend but some more patience