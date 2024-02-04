dropdown menu crash
-
I updated to the latest version and now whenever i hover over dropdown Vivaldi menu, the one with new hideous triangle for morons, with cursor it completely shuts down after 1-2 seconds. it happens every time. it's not extensions fault I tried with all disabled.
-
@Treap are you on stable or snapshot? In some (rare) cases even disabled extensions can cause crashes.
Test with guest profile or private window.
-
@Hadden89 okay, it doesn't happen in private window so i guess i need to revise my extension. Thanks for the help.
-
mib2berlin
@Treap
Hi, some user report this with hundreds of tabs and running Vivaldi for a long time.
I could reproduce this with 1085 tabs in 14 workspaces and confirm the bug report.
If I remember correctly it is fixed now, I have to search for the report.
Cheers, mib
VB-99607
Browser crash when i hover over help/settings/exit
This is not fixed, I confirm but the report itself is not confirmed.
-
@mib2berlin that may also be the thing. I have 1060 tabs now and 2 workspaces. I moved from Vivladi 5.0 do 6.5 straight today and migrated on of 2 windows into workspace. now i have the original window with 700 tabs and 1 additional workspace with 360. if it's not some of the extensions then it might be the quantity of tabs.
as said, it didn't happen in private window. but i need to revise my extension anyway cuz i got some old ones that might be outdated but they didn't affect Vivaldi 5.0 this way.
-
@Treap
Ah, reducing tabs < 800 and I could not reproduce the crash anymore.
In real life I use 20-30 tabs, this was only for testing.
Chrome extensions can really do strange things in Vivaldi, keep it as low as possible.
Same with tabs. If Vivaldi crash badly you can loose all your work.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I'm slowly reducing. but that will take time ;F
If there was a session manager like in Opera 12 then I would have 2 extensions less ;F I have sadly learnt through experience that's it very easy to loose all the tabs ;F
also i'm not fond of this huge pile of tabs I hope to get rid of half of them in some time.
-
@Treap
Hi, did you ceck the new sessions panel to manage sessions?
There is a session auto save setting, too.
-
@mib2berlin I've seen this manager but it has no autosaved sessions. I just assumed that it only works with manually saved session like it has been working since saving sessions was available. gotta check settings then.
-
@Treap
Hm, at the bottom, there is no setting for this.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59
-
@mib2berlin
okay, I didn't see this little "automatic session backup" at the bottom. Would be good if this was turned on by default.
Thanks for the help! I will definitely check how it performs. I've been waiting for this for a long time especially that extensions for sessions are not that reliable.