Address Bar | Missaligned when Offline
-
broken
the initial page is damaged if the connection is lost
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Hi,
As mentioned:
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
--
Also,
Give a clear Title to Topics
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@suh4rji
I confirm. And it's been a long time coming. And it would be good to make a normal offline mode for the browser to turn on/off at the user's command.