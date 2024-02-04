Hibernated tabs activated when relaunching browser in recent version
-
TheNorsePantheon
Since upgrading to the most recent (stable) version of Vivaldi (6.5.3206.59), whenever I've launched my browser, all my hibernated tabs are active and they all try and load at the same time. This has caused numerous amounts of problems with the first being the amount of strain it causes when you have hundreds of tabs.
Fix this. This is a problem.
-
Hi,
Continue here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94829/tab-lazy-loading-is-not-working
Thx
-