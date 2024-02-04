vivialdi crashes When ever reddit page loads
thelinuxtube
The Last few days Vivaldi has been crashing when ever I either open a Reddit page or it relaunches .. ive tried not block any thing and with everything blocked.. cant figure it out ...
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
DoctorG Ambassador
@thelinuxtube Could be an extension.
Just for a test: Exit Vivaldi, start from terminal (shell) with
vivaldi --disable-extensions
If that works, a installed extension is the culprit.
How you find the bad one?
Open Vivaldi menu Tools → Extensions
Deactivate all extensions
Activate one
Visit reddit in extra tab
Activate next extensions
Reload reddit page
and so on
until reddit crashes,
the last activated extension causes the crash.