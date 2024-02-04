Mastodon is not displaying properly
notdefaulty
This just started yesterday.
Using the vivaldi web browser to view my mastodon account, it won't update the notifications and the feed is slow to update.
When I do the same thing with Brave, everything works fine.
Has anyone else experienced this?
Thanks
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
