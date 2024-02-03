Unsolved How can I open the session in the current window instead of in a new window
When I open vivaldi and open a saved session, I have two windows, an empty window and one that includes the tabs in the session. This way I have to manually close the empty window.
Pesala Ambassador
@2483112563 The ability to open a session in the current window got lost when the Sessions Panel was introduced. No doubt it will return one day.
Meanwhile you can use the Windows Panel to drag the empty window to the opened session or close it.
There is a context menu option that can be added, but unfortunately it doesn't seem to do what it's supposed to:
That should probably be reported as a bug. By someone who actually cares about sessions
Apparently, once can also drag a session from the panel to the tab bar
+button to open in the current window.
@Pathduck In the latest windows version, that context menu option still doesn't work, I will try to report this issue to vivaldi.
Apparently, once can also drag a session from the panel to the tab bar + button to open in the current window.
This looks like a good idea, thanks for your suggestion.
@Pesala I know and thank you for your advice.