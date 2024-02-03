Hey there,

I'm new here in the forum so yeah I'm here

I have a big issue with Vivaldi since about 2 month or so.

Very very often if I use the side by side split screen view to see on the left side the frontend of a WordPress site and on the right side the backend... suddenly Vivaldi crashes... without any reason. This happens on a normal workday about 3 times. Even in zoom call's with shared Vivaldi browser which is really annoying. I really thought about to switch back to Firefox, also tried out Arc Browser but I felt love in

Vivaldi and I want to go on with it. Just without this crazy making bug.

So I use the latest macOS, the latest Vivaldi Browser (Release, no Snapshot), logged in in my Vivaldi Sync profile.

I would be very happy if you can help me

Thanks,

Joe