Vivaldi crashes on macOS randomly since 2 month
-
Hey there,
I'm new here in the forum so yeah I'm here
I have a big issue with Vivaldi since about 2 month or so.
Very very often if I use the side by side split screen view to see on the left side the frontend of a WordPress site and on the right side the backend... suddenly Vivaldi crashes... without any reason. This happens on a normal workday about 3 times. Even in zoom call's with shared Vivaldi browser which is really annoying. I really thought about to switch back to Firefox, also tried out Arc Browser but I felt love in
Vivaldi and I want to go on with it. Just without this crazy making bug.
So I use the latest macOS, the latest Vivaldi Browser (Release, no Snapshot), logged in in my Vivaldi Sync profile.
I would be very happy if you can help me
Thanks,
Joe
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 You always post this same set of instructions. That's good, but for a crash, the first advice to a new user should be to ask them to submit a crash bug report.
Not all users are willing to spend a lot of time to trouble-shoot Vivaldi. Some (or most?) users come here just to see if there is a quick fix.
-
@hurrrrricaaaaane If you haven't done so, please submit a bug report:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
(I'm not sure whether the automatic crash report is implemented or not for all versions of Vivaldi.)
-
hurrrrricaaaaane
-
Update:
It seem's to be fixed! Thank you all
-
Shit. I came up again.
- Split Screen
- CMD + W for closing one tab
- Vivaldi crashed
Any ideas?
-
OakdaleFTL
@hurrrrricaaaaane What I did:
Duplicated this tab. Used the *green" Title Bar's button to pin it to the right side of the screen (the OS split-screen function). Moved the dupe to a new window and used the same method to pin that to the left side of the screen.
Now, both windows are in (semi) full-screen.
Used ⌘-W to close original tab. No crash.
Reinstalled original tab (⌘-Z) and then used ⌘-W to close the dupe... Again, no crash.
When you say "the front end" and the "back end" of Wordpress sites, what do you mean? (It might be site-specific...)
Also, I'm afraid it might be OS-specific... (The latest macOSs have not fared well with Vivaldi — which I regret! But I have my own problems: My OS is soon to be deprecated! )
Wish I could be of more help.
-
Ah I see I missed it out to write that:
- I am a macOS Sonoma 14.3 User
- 4K Benq Screen
- Vivaldi internal Split Screen Feature / Side by Side Feature (https://vivaldi.com/blog/view-multiple-web-pages-side-by-side-no-extensions/)
- I create websites with WordPress. So on the left side I opened the WordPress Dashboard of a customer and on the right side the "normal" frontend side of the same WordPress site. Do you understand @OakdaleFTL ?
-
OakdaleFTL
@hurrrrricaaaaane Yeah, I think I got it! But what I misunderstood was the method: Mac OS X versions do the split screen thing natively... If you're using Vivaldi's tab tiling, that's another story; and more pertinent!
Is your browser in full-screen or maximized (double-click title bar...)? Does it matter to you?
-
@OakdaleFTL great!
I use it in maximized mode but not in macOS's Fullscreen-Mode.
-
OakdaleFTL
@hurrrrricaaaaane So we're just dealing with Vivaldi stuff... On the right side of the screen you have what a visitor to the site would see?
But that's beside the point! The tab content shouldn't matter... (I suspect a glitch in the tiling — again!)
I'll have to get back to this tomorrow. But I can duplicate your scenario; Vivaldi provides user blogs via Wordpress... Let's see what I can see.
Mañana...
-
OakdaleFTL
@hurrrrricaaaaane I just replicated your use case... No crash, when closing either stacked tab. (Vivaldi 6.5.3206.61) Restoring via ⌘-Z also no problem.
Tiling works as expected.
As I mentioned, I'm on Catalina. So it's probably something with the Sonoma OSs...
Sorry.
(BTW: What's the bug number?)
-
Mh shit. All right I'll test it more deeply if possible and on my windows computer as well.
Is there a deeper "reset" option for Vivaldi that the "Cache" or temporary space of vivaldi can be cleared?
-
Bug Nr (VB-103777)