Many unread notifications
Hi, I'm a new Vivaldi user and I've noticed a small problem that I can't solve.
As you can see there are a lot of unread messages. Is it possible to turn off most of these messages and only select the ones I am interested in?
I would be very grateful for your help.
@MieszkoSidwa Open https://forum.vivaldi.net/me/categories and there you can subscribe to forums you want to watch.
Thanks that helps me a lot!
DoctorG Ambassador
@MieszkoSidwa Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG Thank you very much. Can you explain me one more thing? How to get vivaldi e-mail?
DoctorG Ambassador
@MieszkoSidwa You can click on the Unread navigation link and on the page of listed unread topics you use Mark as Read button to mark all or topics of selected forums.
You can also just set the default watch state in your forum settings:
Saves going through every category to change its state.
I recommend setting everything to Not Watching and languages you can't read to Ignoring.
I really don't understand why the default is Watching on everything, it makes no sense...
@MieszkoSidwa said in Many unread notifications:
How to get vivaldi e-mail?
You need some reputation: use Vivaldi Sync, be upvoted in forum by others, post on Vivaldi Social.
This is a restriction against spam accounts.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
Where I can check my reputation?
Wow! Thanks a lot!
@MieszkoSidwa Your are welcome!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Clarification. The user's profile on the Forum only shows the reputation points they've gotten on the Forum, it does not reflect reputation gained from using Sync, Vivaldi Social, Blogs and Themes.
@DoctorG I had the same question as @MieszkoSidwa Thank you for the solution! I thought it didn't work at first when I clicked on the change all to "not watching" and went back and saw that I still had unread notifications, albeit fewer. Turns out there's four pages worth of categories and you need to turn all to "not watching" on each page individually