vivaldi.net mails not appearing in Google mail accounts
DoctorG Ambassador
The Vivaldi Webmail and account over Vivaldi Mail sends mails to GMail but the mails never reach GMail account.
A confirmed issue.
VB-103766 "My Vivaldi webmail emails I send to Gmail addresses are never received by the recipient." -
confirmed
//edit: Can not reproduce now, closed.
I tried to ping server team a few hours ago.
//edit: Server admin said that Vivaldi mail server was sending als mails out to google mail servers.
The problem lasted for at least 2 days. It seems to me that now it works.
Was only Gmail affected? What caused Google to block us?
Google mails arrives about 19 up to 22 o'clock CET.
Was no issue on Vivalrdi mail server side.
Seems Google mail servers had some delivery or filtering issue.
@magavnian Only Google had such problem.
Other accounts of other mail providers showed immediately mails.
Works now.
Google showing its mails again.
A kind of crazy filter on Gmail servers in short. Emails were finally delayed for 2 days.
Thanks for your help