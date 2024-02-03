Solved Blur effect no longer working?
-
Just casually tried to adjust blur setting for panel and no changes are occurring. Someone can confirm having same issue?
-
@danielson Reinstalling won't do anything.
Does this help?
https://0x0.st/HDGd.mp4
-
Blur setting works for me. Try it with a theme with a background picture showing clear lines/shapes under the panel and open the container for more visibility.
-
Background image is showing well with this recently installed theme:
Unsure about what you mean about a "container".
-
@danielson Blur works fine here.
Just make sure you have the correct theme selected in the Theme Editor. Sometimes it does not switch after installing a new theme.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Works nice on 6.5.3206.59, just ckecked in Settings → Theme → Edit → Transparency and Blur setting .
-
Removed the only two themes installed and nothing happened, even after restart.
Will try removing app and installing again 'n see if that helps.
-
@danielson It won’t. Try on a fresh profile. If you still get the issue, post exact steps how to reproduce.
-
@danielson Reinstalling won't do anything.
Does this help?
https://0x0.st/HDGd.mp4
-
@Pathduck - you're right, re-install did nothing.
Followed your lead and it works just as illustrated!
Thanks!
Having re-installed recently and defaulting to "Blueprint" as theme probably does not make blurring noticeable.
At least it wasn't some faulty or compatibility issue with an extension again.
-
-
-