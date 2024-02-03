[Help wanted] Setting up Hardware video decode on Vivaldi
-
Hi
Could somebody help me with setting up Hardware-accelerated video decoding on Vivaldi Stable?
No matter what I have tried Vivaldi decodes video using CPU
My setup:
Debian 12 Bookworm Stable
Gnome with Wayland
Linux 6.1.0-17-amd64
Following MESA packages installed:
libegl-mesa0/stable,now 22.3.6-1+deb12u1 amd64 [installed,automatic] libgl1-mesa-dri/stable,now 22.3.6-1+deb12u1 amd64 [installed,automatic] libglapi-mesa/stable,now 22.3.6-1+deb12u1 amd64 [installed,automatic] libglu1-mesa/stable,now 9.0.2-1.1 amd64 [installed,automatic] libglx-mesa0/stable,now 22.3.6-1+deb12u1 amd64 [installed,automatic] mesa-va-drivers/stable,now 22.3.6-1+deb12u1 amd64 [installed] mesa-vdpau-drivers/stable,now 22.3.6-1+deb12u1 amd64 [installed,automatic] mesa-vulkan-drivers/stable,now 22.3.6-1+deb12u1 amd64 [installed,automatic]
I am using HP Pavilion 13 Aero with Ryzen 5 5600U APU with Radeon Graphics.
-
Does hardware acceleration work on Chrome/Chromium for you? In any case you can find out more about your issues in
vivaldi://gpu.
-
@luetage said in [Help wanted] Setting up Hardware video decode on Vivaldi:
Does hardware acceleration work on Chrome/Chromium for you? In any case you can find out more about your issues in
vivaldi://gpu.
Unfortunatelly I didn't managed to get HW video decode working even on Chromium using official guidelines or some other tutorials
vivaldi://gpu
shows
* Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
but F12 Media debugger shows that browser is using SW decoding
-
Well, not much you can do in this case. Chromium sometimes falls back to software video decode.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Try enabling ``chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist`
Otherwise,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
--
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Since when happens: It never worked.
OS / Version / DE: Debian 12.4 Bookworm + Gnome 43.9 + Wayland
I tried enabling
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist, but that didn't changed anything, also Basic Troubleshooting steps didn't fixed anything.
-
mib2berlin
@theanoni
Hi, the Chromium developer disabled this some time ago but it is back in Chromium 122.
The next version of Vivaldi 6.6 is based on 122.
Check the next Vivaldi snapshots (Beta) change logs, it is still on Chromium 120 at moment.
Cheers, mib