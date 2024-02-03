Vivaldi crashes everytime i open it
-
when i open vivaldi it crashes after like 15 secs i have windows 11 and i do have the latest version of vivaldi
-
-
@theunknownk21 Any security apps on Windows 11 installed?
Which Windows Version, a Windows 11 N or KN?
-
@DoctorG Windows 11 Home
-
@theunknownk21 For a test only, what happens:
Exit Vivaldi
start Terminal app
Run command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
If that fails, run for a test this command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIV"
-
@DoctorG still crashes after 15 secs
-
@theunknownk21 After which command?
-
@DoctorG when i do the first one it still crashes but when i do the second command it gives me this error in the terminal app:
Start-Process : A positional parameter cannot be found that accepts argument '--user-data-dir=%TEMP%\VIV
start vivaldi --disable-extensions --user-data-dir=%TEMP%\VIV
start vivaldi --disable-extensions --user-data-dir=%TEMP%\VIV
start vivaldi --disable-extensions --user-data-dir=%TEMP%\VIV'.
At line:1 char:1
- start vivaldi --disable-extensions --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIV
-
+ CategoryInfo : InvalidArgument: (:) [Start-Process], ParameterBindingException + FullyQualifiedErrorId : PositionalParameterNotFound,Microsoft.PowerShell.Commands.StartProcessCommand
-
@theunknownk21 sorry, if forgot that you need to start cmd,.exe as a app* before.
cmd.exe
Hit Return
Type command
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\VIV"
Hit Return
*cmd.exe is the default which starts as Terminal
-
@DoctorG it still crashes like after 15 secs
-
@theunknownk21 Did you forgot to answer on
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi crashes everytime i open it:
Any security apps on Windows 11 installed?
-
@DoctorG how do i know if it N or KN?
-
@Zalex108 said in Vivaldi crashes everytime i open it:
Any recent Crash or OS / V Update?
What type of installation is that?
Default
Standalone
-
@Zalex108 ok my vivaldi version is 6.5.3206.59
i installed vivaldi today and it started crashing and i did reinstall it like 2 times
and this is my windows version:
Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 22H2
Installed on 23/08/2023
OS build 22621.3007
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22681.1000.0
-
Check at
Win + R
%LocalAppData%
Search for
Vivaldi\Cache
Delete it |
+
Win + R
%AppData%
Search for
Vivaldi\User Data
Back it Up
--
Launch Vivaldi again and check
If persist,
Rename
User Datafolder
Relaunch V
-
@theunknownk21 Windows Start → System → Info
Any security apps on Windows 11 installed?
-
@DoctorG i have windows security
-
@Zalex108 i cant find Vivaldi\Cache
-
@theunknownk21 Open in Explorer
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
-
@theunknownk21 All in Windows updated?
Graphics driver updated from manufacturers website?