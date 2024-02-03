Ugly white border
This border in dark themes is ugly
https://disk.yandex.ru/i/Y53FoBLoMcsd2A
ModEdit: Remove broken image show up + Add direct image
@wireinet If you mean white border around favicon, this should work:
.transparent-tabbar .tab-position .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg), .theme-dark .tab-position .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg), .acc-dark.color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg) { filter: unset; }
--> How to apply <--
This still works too.
Any special difference between
unsetand
none?
/* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Favicons | Remove white border HTML | CSS | - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Description: Favicons | Remove white border Filename: xxxxxx.css Author: muratworks Topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/569978 ----------------------------------------------------------------- */ .transparent-tabbar .tab-position .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg), .theme-dark .tab-position .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg), .acc-dark.color-behind-tabs-off .tab-position .tab.active .tab-header .favicon:not(.svg) { filter: none; }
@Hadden89 Yes, right. this ugly border. Thanks for solution! Maybe css will the part of vivaldi options. but now this is looks like hack.
