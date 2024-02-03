Fullscreen?
Goldgraeber
the browser no longer goes fullscreen when I click a fullscreen button on a website - I have to use F11. Actually, on one computer, Youtube works fullscreen but other sites do not. On the other computer nothing seems to go fullscreen
@Goldgraeber Which sites, for example? So we can try to reproduce
Goldgraeber
Hi,
this is version 6.5.3206.59 on Windows 10 Home 22H2, german
This happens since a few days
Example website: udemy.com
I do not have flags enabled, and did not notice anything strange in service workers. BTW: adding user-friendly names to the extension IDs would make things easier...
@Goldgraeber said in Fullscreen?:
BTW: adding user-friendly names to the extension IDs would make things easier...
Yes,
This is Chromium heritage
What about in Private/Guess/New Profle?¿
-
@Goldgraeber at
vivaldi://system/> extensions you can see enabled extensions with their friendly name