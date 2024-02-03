BUG: YouTube video cursor doesn't automatically hide...
-
While playing a YouTube video and having the cursor on the video area, if we switch to another tab using hotkeys [CTRL+PAGEUP and CTRL+PAGEDOWN], then while in that other tab we move the mouse slightly, then use hotkeys to switch back to the video tab, the cursor doesn't automatically hide anymore while the video plays. As a workaround, we have to move the mouse slightly and wait for the cursor to automatically hide. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-103758]
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Before the Official Report,
Have you followed the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps?
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps