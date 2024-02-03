@TsunamiZ It is so easy for users a workaround to disable blocker on the site, so it is no bug in Vivaldi.

And Vivaldi does not create block lists. They only fetch the list from the block list creators.

Nothing i can do for you. I do not want to spend suc much time.

If you want to investigate for the block list creators, open Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Blocking → Sources, deselect your used block lists step by step and check which one causes it, then hover the entry, open context menu, copy source URL of list, open in Vivaldi address field and check in head of listed text homepage of list and contact the author there.