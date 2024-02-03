Unable to play videos on wunderground.com...
BUG: Unable to play videos on wunderground.com...
https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories
We are unable to play videos on wunderground.com when we enable "block trackers and ads". Please fix.
[bug reported VB-103757]
ModEdit: Title
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Before the Official Report,
Have you followed the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps?
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Please, STOP ADDING "BUG: " to all your bugtracker reports!
You do not need to tell testers and devs that your issue is a bug!
You do not decide what a bug is!
Your reports will not get more attention!
What would you say, if all sentences of a reply to you would have a nasty "YOU ARE WRONG!" added in front!?
DoctorG Ambassador
@TsunamiZ Not a bug. Happens with other extensions like uBlockOrigin or PrivacyBadger, too.
So,
Check your Ad Blocker List and whitelist the needed entries.
i simply use the "BUG" label to help me organize my bug reports from my feature requests. no need to worry about it.
seems like a bug with the ad block lists, since they are preventing those videos from playing on that site. can you forward the problem to the ad block list makers?
@TsunamiZ It is so easy for users a workaround to disable blocker on the site, so it is no bug in Vivaldi.
And Vivaldi does not create block lists. They only fetch the list from the block list creators.
Nothing i can do for you. I do not want to spend suc much time.
If you want to investigate for the block list creators, open Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Blocking → Sources, deselect your used block lists step by step and check which one causes it, then hover the entry, open context menu, copy source URL of list, open in Vivaldi address field and check in head of listed text homepage of list and contact the author there.
NOT A BUG: VB-103757
@TsunamiZ Bug tracker list looks strange when i see such wrong titled BUG: reports.
But i am happy not to see many FIX IT!s in reports titles or texts.
But i see that you are often lazy and do not report steps to reproduce, instead your reports are more sort of technical prosa in one paragraph.
I hope that will not cause such reports to be sorted on a "Read later" stack.
But feel free to ask from time to time in your forum posts if your reports get not confirmed.