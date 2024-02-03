BUG: Address field is not automatically focussed...
Address field is not automatically focussed if we create a new tab while in a fullscreen YouTube video. You can test by playing a YouTube video in fullscreen by pressing F, then create a new tab by pressing CTRL+T. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-103756]
DoctorG Ambassador
@TsunamiZ Known issue.
Duplicate of VB-93618 "After fullscreen with Youtube video focus lost in new tab" - confirmed.
@DoctorG said in BUG: Address field is not automatically focussed...:
@TsunamiZ Known issue.
Hi,
If an previous VB# already exists, share it when available to either close this Topic as duplicate or update it.
[no urgency]
Thx