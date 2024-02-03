Paypal Wallet page displaying very badly
hornetster
Have just noticed if I go to the Paypal wallet page, it is basically unuseable, as it is formatted such that it takes up many pages of scrolling to see anything, and makes very little sense.
Also having issues with the National Australia Bank (NAB), Internet banking page. After entering details in the initial login screen, end up with basically a blank, white screen, with black header/footer.
Works fine in Firefox.
mib2berlin
@hornetster
Hi, work fine here so I guess it is the Vivaldi ad blocker does this.
If you use an add locker extension disable it global in Settings > Privacy.
You can disable it with the shield icon in the address bar for a page.
If this not work:
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
hornetster
Appears to have been the tracker block...
Don't generally block adds.
Thanks.