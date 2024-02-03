When Sessions were in beta, you just clicked on the relevant session and it opened. Now, you have to do another click indicating if they should be opened as Workspaces or Tabs. Old sessions created in the old days still just open, but as soon as you edit them, the extra click is required. It would be great if sessions just open as in the old days.

Another thing, in order that the individual tabs of a session load, you either have to click on each one quickly, or close one tab and then wait for the new one to load. Why can't all tabs load automatically upon opening the session?

Thank you.