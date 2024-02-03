New Install from Vivaldi and try to install IMAP mail
Because Brave removed the Wsendto possibilities i was searching to a other browser to send mail.
Vivald seems to be a good replacement as it is based on Chrome.
But after a big fight with email settings I got very disappointed, a search learned me that there are many problems with setting up a mail account within Vivaldi, all based on protocol errors.
I think the problem is in the not acceptance from self-signed certificates by Vivaldi.
I would like to know if there are intensions by the develop department to solve this issue, if not then I will remove Vivaldi.
Thanks
@GentleRV I cannot understand your objection. Brave does not have and never had an email client.
Vivaldi does.
The Vivaldi company also hosts a webmail service, wherein a user can establish a webmail address - but ONLY after they have established reputation with Vivaldi. The webmail service/address and the email client are not the same thing, and are not related.
All that said, you appear to be mostly concerned with a "sendto" function, which is an area that has never given me trouble in Vivald.
What is it, exactly, that you are trying to do?