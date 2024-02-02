Panel opening and closing without my intention
This is a bug I have encountered a few times and it's incredibly frustrating. Essentially at some point, pressing certain keys will open/close the Panel for no reason whatsoever. Whenever it does open/close the Panel, it focuses out of the searchbar eg. needing you to manually click there again to continue typing. This happens not only when searching, but in general when typing something in Vivaldi.
What I still do not understand is how this exactly happens. Even the keys it happens on are not consistent. Last time it happened, the Panel would open/close whenever I pressed the keys 3, 4 and 5.
This bug makes it borderline impossible to use this browser and if there are any tips on how to fix this kind of issue, then I'd be very grateful.
