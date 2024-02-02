I use workspaces to organize my different sets of tabs.

e.g. I will have one for Personal (email, calendar, others) and another for Work.

I will often switch between tabs across the different workspaces. When I press Ctrl+TAB, I only see the tabs in my current workspace.

It would be excellent to be able to navigate tabs across workspaces through Ctrl+TAB.

Another alternative might to be display the open tabs in Quick Commands in recently used order.