I'm wary of bugs and bad UX, since I immediately hit both. Unfortunately I don't think I can link to my bug report since their tracker is private.

It's a shame cuz I want to love workspaces, but if I lose a bunch of tabs... I'm better off in Edge.

The non-workspace tabs of a window are easy to lose because it's not obvious that they can't be opened in a different window. This is one of those things where Vivaldi users will likely be defensive instead of acknowledging that Vivaldi could improve the behavior, make the experience better for everyone, improving the success of Vivaldi.

If I catch the mistake and restore those tabs from trash, it's possible to accidentally open the same workspace in multiple windows at once, except they don't show the same tabs. So I suspect they might clobber over each other.