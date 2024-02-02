Vivaldi Workspaces, anyone got any experience with browser?
I came across this XDA article earlier today about the Vivaldi Browser, and I remember hearing things about it being great for Tab Management, so the workspaces look like a massive extension of that.
Anyone got any experience with the browser, and/or have used the workspaces today or on a test build? I'd love to hear your thoughts.
DoctorG Ambassador
@miyonfaga I use worksapces f.ex. to separate webdev and programming pages, bug tracker pages, research pages, newspaper/video portals, shops and documentation sites.
I love this feature much, keeps tab hoarding mess from the past into a suited tidiness
I'm wary of bugs and bad UX, since I immediately hit both. Unfortunately I don't think I can link to my bug report since their tracker is private.
It's a shame cuz I want to love workspaces, but if I lose a bunch of tabs... I'm better off in Edge.
The non-workspace tabs of a window are easy to lose because it's not obvious that they can't be opened in a different window. This is one of those things where Vivaldi users will likely be defensive instead of acknowledging that Vivaldi could improve the behavior, make the experience better for everyone, improving the success of Vivaldi.
If I catch the mistake and restore those tabs from trash, it's possible to accidentally open the same workspace in multiple windows at once, except they don't show the same tabs. So I suspect they might clobber over each other.
Pesala Ambassador
@cspotcode
The best place to manage a collection of Windows, Workspaces, and Tab Stacks - including closed Tabs - is from the Windows panel. It's a lifesaver.
It would be nice if we could export (and import) Workspaces with their Tabs and Tab stacks the way we can export Bookmarks. This would provide us with a layer of protection independent of the browser itself.