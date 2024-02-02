a tab from/to mobile
-
Is there any way to open a tab/address/link in Vivaldi for Windows that is now open in Vivaldi for iOS and vice-versa?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@gutenbar Open tabs are synced between desktop and mobile. ⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-tools/sync-browser-data-on-ios/
-
@DoctorG
Sorry about my ignorance, but both browsers are synced and I do not see my tabs that are open in the mobile here on the desktop. Where I would look for them?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@gutenbar The synced tabs do not automatically open, check the cloud icon and you can open the synced open tabs from the other device.
-
Ok. I saw the tabs from the desktop on the mobile. Every time I was seeing only the normal and the private tabs. Thank you.
And how can I do the same from the mobile to the desktop (actually, my main need)?