I have started seeing this for about a month now. I will be working in Vivaldi, then randomly it would freeze up on me, and stay that way for too long. I have to force quit the process and start over again (thankfully, I keep my tabs upon closing). I have tried already to disable my 4 extensions I use, and I also ran Onyx maintenance on the machine this morning. Currently the browser is frozen and when my mouse hovers over the window, I get the beachball. Checking Activity Monitor shows it's using between 95 and 200% CPU. Vivaldi is on the latest version available (6.5.3206.59). Is anyone else seeing this issue? Thanks!

UPDATE: I have placed a bug report for this issue.