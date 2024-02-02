Vivaldi becomes unresponsive randomly in macOS Sonoma
-
gmtroberts
I have started seeing this for about a month now. I will be working in Vivaldi, then randomly it would freeze up on me, and stay that way for too long. I have to force quit the process and start over again (thankfully, I keep my tabs upon closing). I have tried already to disable my 4 extensions I use, and I also ran Onyx maintenance on the machine this morning. Currently the browser is frozen and when my mouse hovers over the window, I get the beachball. Checking Activity Monitor shows it's using between 95 and 200% CPU. Vivaldi is on the latest version available (6.5.3206.59). Is anyone else seeing this issue? Thanks!
UPDATE: I have placed a bug report for this issue.
-
Hi,
I've some similar reports regarding Sonoma, I'm not on Mac so I can't advice, nor seen any specific fix.
You can check about here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?term=Sonoma
Apart of what you can find out there
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
--
