Hello,

This morning I received a monthly digest of forum posts in my email even though I am not subscribed to any digests. User settings > Email > Subscribe to Digest is currently is set to "Off". This happened on both my "home" account as well as my "work" account. I've had these accounts for well over a year, and this is the first time anything has ever shown up.

I don't really want to mark these as spam as it could lead to others not receiving digests when they are legitimately signed up for them, so I was wondering if anyone has other suggestions or knows why this is happening.

Thanks.