Suddenly getting forum "monthly digest" even though I'm not subscribed
-
jwhetzelhome
Hello,
This morning I received a monthly digest of forum posts in my email even though I am not subscribed to any digests. User settings > Email > Subscribe to Digest is currently is set to "Off". This happened on both my "home" account as well as my "work" account. I've had these accounts for well over a year, and this is the first time anything has ever shown up.
I don't really want to mark these as spam as it could lead to others not receiving digests when they are legitimately signed up for them, so I was wondering if anyone has other suggestions or knows why this is happening.
Thanks.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Sorry about that.
We were looking into some email related settings, but things didn't work out as we hoped. We've reverted back to the way things used to be.