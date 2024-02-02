All tabs loading when opening Win11
Hello,
Since today morning that when I open Vivaldi that all tabs are getting loaded across all workspaces I have (3 workspaces), making it extremely slow...
It used to load only the pinned tabs and the last opened tab, but not anymore. I have the setting "Lazy Load Restored Tabs" and "Always Load Pinned Tabs" enabled, already tried to disable and then enable again, didn't work.
Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3085)
System specs (cannot change the signature):
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
RAM: 64GB
Anyone has any idea what is happening?
Thank you
Hi,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@karbust
Hi, check if Lazy Loading is still enabled.
I never saw this myself but some user report it switch after an update of Vivaldi magically.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yes, they are enabled, I did also mention that I tried disabling and re-enable and didn't work either.
@Zalex108 Is there any way to clean the service workers other than having to unregister each one manually?
I also have Vivaldi on another computer with another profile and this isn't happening, only on my computer. I would hate having to reinstall the browser because it would lose all cookies and sessions...
This is a really weird bug, only started happening today when I opened the first after starting the computer in the morning.
Don't know if any,
But you could try this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94705/guide-troubleshoot-disconnected