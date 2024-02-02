Hello,

Since today morning that when I open Vivaldi that all tabs are getting loaded across all workspaces I have (3 workspaces), making it extremely slow...

It used to load only the pinned tabs and the last opened tab, but not anymore. I have the setting "Lazy Load Restored Tabs" and "Always Load Pinned Tabs" enabled, already tried to disable and then enable again, didn't work.

Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3085)

System specs (cannot change the signature):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

RAM: 64GB

Anyone has any idea what is happening?

Thank you