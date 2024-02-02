A few small changes and improvements to the forum
pafflick Vivaldi Team
We've made some minor changes to the forum today. Hopefully, it'll be easier to navigate and post (and also moderate) now. Here's a summary of the changes:
- Polestar and Renault sub-categories were removed from the Android Automotive category. Instead, we've added tags for specific brands. A minimum of one tag is now required when starting a new topic in that category.
- The Raspberry Pi sub-category has been removed from the Vivaldi for Linux category. Instead, we've added tags for some popular Linux distros and packages. A minimum of one tag is now required when starting a new topic in that category.
- All topics in the "Done" sub-categories (in the Feature Requests forums) will now be automatically locked. If necessary, the discussion can be continued in one of the support categories or a new follow-up request thread.
- Most older threads (2+ years) in some categories will soon be archived.
@pafflick said in A few small changes and improvements to the forum:
I have noticed
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck This is just the beginning.
barbudo2005
You have left me shivering with fear and terror.
stardepp Translator
@pafflick What is the point of moving old threads to the archive, does it take up less memory, or why is it useful?
I guess is a kind of cleaning.
@stardepp Yes, the archive is gzipped, copied to tape and stored in an EMP shielded bunker for all eternity
Also, it helps with spammers
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck And cannot be updated/replied to.