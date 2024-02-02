Command chain issue
I have created a simple command chain consisting of two steps:
- Toggle UI
- Toggle Full Screen
It works as expected, maximizing the current tab content to the full screen after the first invocation, and returning to the regular interface state after the second invocation.
Except that for some reason the side panel stays hidden after returning from the full screen.
In other words, it's as follows:
- The tab bar is visible, the address bar is visible, the side panel is visible;
- The command chain is invoked;
- The browser goes full screen; the tab bar is hidden, the address bar is hidden, the side panel is hidden;
- The command chain is invoked again;
- The browser exits full screen; the tab bar is visible, the address bar is visible; but the side panel stays hidden.
What could be the reason for this behavior?
OakdaleFTL
@homatyano From my experience, the "sidebar' isn't part of the UI -- only the Address, Status and Tab bars.
EDIT: Wrong! Toggle UI does indeed close opened Panels...
I do wonder why you'd toggle off the UI and then enter Full Screen mode... where parts of the UI are hidden, anyway.
Perhaps try Full screen and Toggle UI...
(I assume you want no Address, Tab or Status Bar -- so there's nowhere to show the Panels icon. But, if it was visible when you chain was invoked, it should reappear when re-invoked.)
So: What do you wish to see?
BTW: What settings do you have for Panels?
This is what I use:
So I expect the Panel sidebar to close when I'm not focused on it!
At least there's always ⌥⌘P...