Lazy loading / Hibernation not working
-
Tab lazy loading is not working
It appears that lazy tab loading is no longer working for me. This leads to very long browser startup times, sound coming from tabs in an inactive workspace etc.
How can I troubleshoot the issue?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
As I understand, lazy loading of tabs means that all tabs are not reloaded when vivaldi is started.
Since the last update vivaldi is updating all tabs when I start. Which means vivaldi loads about 30 tabs which means startup is slow.
Anybody else have this? I have tried turning the lazy load off and on again but so far no luck.
-
-
Hi,
Please,
Try the above.
Not on desktop and I use specific a extension to hibernate so can't test nor seen this.
-
Same issue here. I have win10, vivaldi 6.5.3206.59 64-bit
Start is super slow and my hard drive is clearly loading lots of data. Also closing vivaldi is slow (takes like 5s from pressing a button to window closing) where it used to be instant.
-
Hi,
You can check about the Hibernation Extension option til fixed, here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60564/guide-vivaldi-on-old-low-end-computer