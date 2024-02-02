Emails do not reach the recipients
SergeyBokov
Since today, my emails do not reach the recipients, although they are in the sent folder. I get mail from everyone.
Same here. Three messages sent (and added to the Sent folder), none reached its addressees.
Same here since some hours ago. Hope it will be fixed soon, it's starting to be a crisis here.
freethroathugs
I sent an email yesterday a 5pm est and it arrived today at 9:30 am est. There seems to he a heavy delay. This has happened to multiple destinations, although I can not guarantee they were using different providers. MXtoolbox does not.show vivaldi.net as blacklisted anywhere.
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
Hi, I noticed this too, it can take hours to arrive at the target provider.
I ping the Vivaldi team in the developer chat about but it is ...
Friday evening, as usual.
Cheers, mib
I my case:
- using mail.vivaldi.net via IMAP/SMTP
- email client used: KMail 5.22 on KDE 5.27, Debian 12
Having trouble since approx 17:00 (UTC+3)
-
mib2berlin
@ddobrowolski
Hi, a developer (Admin, they work 24/7) answer.
Some change in the forum software overload the mail servers.
I guess they get it fixed in a short amount of time.
Cheers, mib
freethroathugs
I am using web mail, from vivaldi browser on linux. The first email I knew I had trouble with was 15:31 EST 1/1/24.
-
steventaylor
Same here. Several emails sent today, none received as yet. How does this get escalated?
@mib2berlin said:
Some change in the forum software overload the mail servers.
probably the archiving of old threads to the people, who have mail notification enabled
-
Still no outgoing mail delivered. One message occasionally broke through, but that's all.
Tried on approx. 10:15 UTC+3 with k9-mail for Android.
-
jassteele95
I have sent several test emails from my Vivaldi webmail to several different email accounts. Emails I send to Hotmail and Yahoo addresses seem to be working fine, as well as emails to my own Vivaldi address. However, any emails I send to Gmail addresses never come through to the recipient - I first noticed this around 13 hours ago and it is still not working.