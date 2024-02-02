Search in page from current position
-
Is it possible to start the search in page from the current position? For example I'm in the middle of a website and need to find something which will be after my current position, the search always starts from the top.
For example in Edge you can see the expected behavior. At work I have to search in some big files and don't want to switch to Edge for doing this.
-
I don't see any difference in behaviour in Vivaldi, Edge and Chrome.
Do you have an example web page and reproduction steps?
I would say "it works as expected" and no there is no option for this in any of the browsers.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@oudstand Select a word on the page, then open the Find in Page Toolbar (Ctrl+F or F3).
Tip: To place the toolbar at the bottom, and stop the page content shifting on opening the toolbar, use some CSS.
/* Find in Page at Bottom*/ .find-in-page-wrapper {order: 2;}
-
Here is an example:
- Go to: https://www.edi-energy.de/index.php?id=38&tx_bdew_bdew[uid]=2154&tx_bdew_bdew[action]=download&tx_bdew_bdew[controller]=Dokument&cHash=dfbcffcf50e866a12c52eea874228593
- Search for
13002(you will be in the middle of the file)
- Search for
orders
Vivaldi starts at the top of the page looking for
ordersand Edge looks at the current position for
orders
-
@oudstand That's not a web page, that's a PDF. And Edge probably has its own PDF viewer implementation.
-
@Pathduck Yes but it is the same if you go to: https://vivaldi.com/de/company/
Scroll to the middle of the page and search for "browser". Vivaldi starts at the top and Edge does not.
-
@oudstand Whatever Edge does better is not really relevant here. Vivaldi is based on Chromium, not Edge.
You need to compare with Chromium:
https://chromium.woolyss.com
Otherwise it's not a bug, it's a request for a new feature
And I don't notice and different behaviour in Edge on that web page either.
-
@Pathduck I'm aware of this, I just asked if something like this is possible
I didn't want to blame Vivaldi that it works different than Edge or that something doesn't work. I thought that I could miss a setting or modification.
And I don't notice and different behaviour in Edge on that web page either.
You're right. In Edge it's the same, just in Edge Dev it's like I described it. Sorry for the confusion.
EDIT: you have to select something in Edge (also normal) and then it works as described.
EDIT 2: Vivaldi does the same, sorry for the confusion
-
@oudstand Yes it depends a lot on if you click in the page or not before search.
-
@Pathduck yes, exactly. Just inside a PDF displayed in Vivaldi the search always starts at the top.
-
@oudstand Edge makes its own PDF viewer. Vivaldi uses Chromium's viewer. Unless Chromium's viewer is improved there's zero chance it happening in Vivaldi.
-
@Pathduck Okay, thanks for your answer.
-
Edge does a lot of things better than Vivaldi.
It is also backed by a bajillion-dollar megacorp that wants your personal data for breakfast
-
Yeah Vivaldi is of course a lot smaller than Microsoft is
-
@Pathduck said in Search in page from current position:
Edge does a lot of things better than Vivaldi.
That's not a good publicity, especially in here
-
@iAN-CooG I don't really care, it's the truth.
That doesn't mean that I prefer Edge, Vivaldi has way better features to me than Edge anyway.